'Israel Faces All-Out War' after Hezbollah Rocket Kills Children, Teenagers in Golan

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel says Hezbollah rockets scored a direct hit on a soccer field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights Saturday, killing at least ten people, including children and teenagers who were playing on the field. As many as 30 people were injured.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Channel 12 News "There is no doubt that Hezbollah crossed all red lines" in the attack. He added, "Israel faces all-out war."

Katz said he has spoken with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is still in the U.S. because of plans to return to Israel after the Jewish Sabbath.

The Druze are a religious sect that believes in elements of Islam, Hinduism and Greek philosophy. They are Arabic-speaking, and most are not Israeli citizens, although some serve in the Israel Defense Forces and others serve in the government.

The Druze spiritual leader, Sheikh Muafak Tarif said in a statement, "It’s impossible to image and describe the horrific images of children and their smashed (body) parts strewn on the grass."

He continued, “A proper country cannot allow itself the continued harming of its citizens and residents. This is the ongoing reality for nine months in northern communities. This evening crossed all possible lines.”

Hezbollah initially denied carrying out the attack, but Israeli political and military leaders rejected that denial. IDF Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari said simply, "Hezbollah is lying."

Netanyahu ordered a situational assessment of the attack and is expected to leave the United States early.

Katz cautioned, "We will pay a price on both the front and the home front, but by the end of the war, Nasrallah and Hezbollah will be crushed, and Lebanon will suffer severely. We will restore peace and security to the northern communities. I have instructed the Foreign Ministry to prepare for a comprehensive campaign worldwide to gain legitimacy for action in Lebanon."

