Iran's Ayatollah Orders Attack on Israel for Assassinations as Netanyahu Assures Israelis the Nation is Prepared

JERUSALEM, Israel – Two days after the elimination of top leaders in the terror groups Hamas and Hezbollah, Israel is bracing for an expected retaliation.

In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns those who attack Israel will pay a steep price.

Wednesday's funeral procession of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh made its way through the streets of Tehran, where he was assassinated.

According to The New York Times, Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered Iran to strike Israel directly in retaliation for Haniyeh's death.

A senior Hamas leader also insists the terror leader's death affects ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

Khalil al-Hayya stated, "There is no point in talking about ceasefire negotiations amid bloodshed and assassinations.”

In an address Wednesday night, Netanyahu assured Israelis that the nation is prepared for any attack.

"There are challenging days ahead of us," he declared. "Since the (Sunday) attack in Beirut (targeting a top Hezbollah official), threats have been heard from all sides. We are prepared for any scenario and will stand united and determined against any threat. Israel will exact a heavy price from any aggression against us on any front."

Netanyahu emphasized Iran is the power behind all of the threats.

"Since the beginning of the war, I have conveyed that we are in a struggle against Iran's axis of evil. This is a war of existence against a stranglehold of terrorist armies and missiles that Iran wants to tighten around our necks,” he said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin promised American help if war ensues.

"If Israel is attacked we certainly will help defend Israel. You saw us do that in April. You can expect to see us do that again," Austin declared.

Avi Melamed, author of Inside the Middle East, tells CBN News Israel can expect a calculated retaliation from Iran.

"I don't think the Iranians are going to retaliate in the same they did on April 14th," he said, referring to the barrage of more than 300 Iranian missiles and drones launched at Israel.

He continued, "But they will look for some sort of like, shocking sort of (statement) that will be –on the one hand, powerful and send a message – but on the other hand, will be very careful not to result in a dynamic that will actually result in all-out war.”

Melamed adds Israel is also sending a message with the twin strikes against the terror leaders.

He noted, "You could read the Israeli message to Iran is one that says we are willing, able, ready to be engaged in all-out war. which is not something that I think the Iranian regime is actually interested in at this conjunction at this time.”

These latest crises come as Israel marks the 300th day since October 7th. On headlines covering the entire front page of The Jerusalem Post, it reads in English and Hebrew, "Our hope is not yet lost."

