Instagram Sensation Yechiel Jacobs: Jewish Influencer, Comedian, Soldier in the Information War

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel is fighting wars on so many fronts that not all the battlefield combatants are soldiers. Some even live outside the country.

Instagram sensation Yechiel Jacobs is a young Jewish social media influencer fighting the information war with comedy. As the staff at CBN News-Jerusalem discovered, Jacobs battles anti-Semitism and Israel hatred in the Middle East and on college campuses with a unique blend of wit and insight.

To see our interview with Yechiel, click on the video above.

Also, check out our behind-the-scenes look into Jacobs' filming for a social media post.

