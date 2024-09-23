IDF Warns Lebanese to Flee Target Areas as Air Force Strikes Hezbollah's Embedded Missile Sites

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel hit 300 targets in Lebanon after announcing Monday that it is ramping up its attacks against Hezbollah's stockpile of Russian-made missiles in Lebanon. The IDF has warned civilians to evacuate areas where the terror group stores and fires its weapons. The escalation follows a weekend rocket barrage of Hezbollah rockets hitting Israeli cities as far south as Haifa and Nazareth.

Early Monday, Israel Defense Forces issued a statement saying it's doing everything in its power to warn Lebanese civilians to get away from homes and buildings where DR-3 Cruise missiles are located.

It read, "The IDF will engage in extensive, precise strikes against terror targets which have been embedded widely throughout Lebanon. We advise civilians from Lebanese villages located in and next to buildings in areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes, such as those used to store weapons to immediately move out of harm's way for their own safety."

Showing an animated satellite map with closeups of buildings, IDF Chief Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari explained how the Russian-made cruise missiles are embedded in civilian homes and are ready to launch.

"Here we are exposing Hezbollah’s method of hiding a cruise missile inside a home," he stated. "The terrorists create a designated opening for the missile launch. Here you can see how we identified the terrorists making an opening in the building that exposed the missile. In a precise strike, the IDF eliminated the terrorists and this missile launching infrastructure, shortly before the launch."

Israeli President Isaac Herzog railed against Hezbollah's 150 rocket attacks that struck deep into Israel, sending hundreds of thousands of Israelis racing into bomb shelters Sunday and forcing the Home Front Command to close schools and issue new warnings.

We are operating because this is who Hezbollah is targeting: pic.twitter.com/dbssPItarK — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 22, 2024

Herzog declared, “Children, the elderly, the sick, residents who simply wish to live in peace and security. We have never desired war, and we do not want war, but let it be clear: we will not rest or be silent until all Israeli citizens return to their homes, safe and secure.”

Israel intercepted many of the missiles in the sky, but some of them hit – including in Jesus' boyhood home of Nazareth.

In one of the harder-hit towns, Avi Vazana ran to a shelter with his wife and 9-month-old baby before the rocket landed, then went back outside to see if anyone was hurt.

"I ran without shoes, without a shirt, only with pants, I ran to this house while everything was still on fire, trying to find if there (were) other people," he said.

Israel's Air Force is already striking back hard against Hezbollah's ability to launch its 150,000 rockets. The IAF eliminated about 400 launchers with thousands of launching barrels on Sunday.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.Gen. Herzi Halevi declared, “The price that Hezbollah pays is increasing. Our attacks will increase. We have attacked hundreds of terrorist targets in Lebanon in recent days."

Israel dealt a stunning blow to Hezbollah last week when it struck a building in Beirut where Hezbollah's top commanders were plotting an invasion of northern Israel and the Galilee.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that his government couldn't let that happen. “They haven't stopped for a single day attacking us. No country can accept the wanton rocketing of its cities. We can't accept it either."

At the United Nations, Iran charged that Israel went over the top by blowing up thousands of Hezbollah's beepers and walkie-talkies last week.

Iran's U.N. Ambassador Saeid Iravani claimed, "Israel is willing to commit any crime, no matter how extreme."

In response, Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon stated his nation will do what it must to fight terror, but Israelis prefer peace. "We will do everything we can to target those terrorists, to minimize casualties to civilians. But we prefer the diplomatic way," Danon said.

