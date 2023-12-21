IDF Uncovers Hamas Underground Command Center as Iranian Proxies Step Up Attacks

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the securing of a vast Hamas tunnel network inside Gaza. The progress comes as several Iranian proxies are stepping up their attacks on Israel and in the region.

The tunnel runs under what is called the "Elite Quarter" of Gaza City, including Palestine Square.

Lt. Colonel Ido, an IDF officer whose name can't be fully divulged, stood near the tunnel entrance and explained the centrality of the command center to one of Gaza City's principal areas. "You can see behind me, the community college. You can see there the Atfaluna Society for Deaf Children, you can see government buildings, you can see civilian buildings. From outside, everything looks normal – everything looks like a major city," he said.

The square is the center of the strategic tunnel network and a connecting point to some key Hamas leadership strongholds. It joins the underground infrastructure near the Rantisi Hospital and the Shifa Hospital, uncovered earlier.

Tunnel shafts are located in residences and offices of senior officials, allowing for covert descent, and enabling Hamas operatives to escape and remain in hideouts for long periods of time.

One Israeli soldier pointed out an electricity box concealing a door leading to a space that provided entry to a tunnel shaft below.

Meanwhile, other soldiers located weapons in a Gaza school and continued operations to eliminate terrorists.

IDF Spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, declared, "Our duty to dismantle terrorist infrastructure extends beyond the present. It is to prevent the existence of such terrorist infrastructure in the future, eliminating the capability of terrorists to fight, plan, and execute such attacks against us.”

Hamas has now called a halt to hostage negotiations under current conditions. Spokesman Osama Hamdan said, "We have informed all parties about the clear and specific position that there will be no negotiation on the issue of prisoners before stopping the (Israeli) aggression."

President Biden says the U.S. still trying to re-start negotiations for a ceasefire that includes a hostage release and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"We're pushing," he stated. "There's no expectation at this point, but we are pushing."

In the north, Israel struck Hezbollah infrastructure and IAF jets flew low over Beirut and the southern Lebanese town of Marjayoun as a warning, after the Iranian-backed terror group fired a rocket barrage that hit the Israeli city of Kiryat Shemona overnight, causing damage but no injuries.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told reservists there that Israel will not return to the previous situation along the northern border.

"This means to push further, to reinforce this (push) and to bring the (northern Israel) residents back here, to Netu’a, and along the entire border line, to a different situation that is much more secure." Halevi added, "Our role as those in uniform is to prepare the first option, to be very well prepared for combat."

To the south of Israel, another Iranian proxy, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, are threatening to target American warships after the U.S. announced an international force in the region to protect global shipping from Houthi attacks.

Houthi Supreme Leader Abdel Malek Al-Houthi cautioned, "If the Americans have a tendency to escalate further and involve themselves more, or to commit foolishness by targeting our country or waging war against our country, we will not stand idly by. We will target them and make American battleships, American interests, and American shipping traffic a target for our missiles, drones, and military operations."

