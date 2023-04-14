IDF Reportedly Bolstering Defenses, Seeking US Help Against Iran Attack

JERUSALEM, Israel – A key leader in Israel's defense ministry has been in Washington, seeking help to bolster Israeli defenses against a potential attack from Iran.

The ministry's Director-General Eyal Zamir said, "We held important meetings to promote significant projects focused on force buildup in the face of emergency security challenges – first and foremost, the Iranian nuclear program."

Zamir met with Pentagon officials less than a week after Israel took rocket fire from Lebanon, Syria and the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Yaakov Amidror, a top former national security advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, cautions that Israel may be forced to ready its forces for war without the help of the United States. Amidror told Radio 103 FM, "We need to prepare for war. It's possible that we will reach a point where we have to attack Iran even without assistance."

Amidror also cast doubt on the Biden administration's commitment to Israel's security in light of recent agreements, brokered by China, between Tehran and U.S. allies such as Saudi Arabia.

"America is not the same America in terms of its presence, and the Iranians see that," Amidror said. "The U.S. has much greater problems than the Middle East. The world looks at Israel differently."

KAN News reported that that one focus of Israel's military fortification is in its air defense systems, turning Iron Dome anti-missile batteries toward Lebanon and Syria rather than the Gaza Strip, at least until the end of the month-long Muslim holiday of Ramadan next week. The Gaza Strip had been the primary rocket and mortar launching point for Israel's enemies until last week's launchings from southern Lebanon and Syria.

Earlier this week Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called for a "united front of Muslim countries" to align against Israel, and told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a phone call, “the crimes of the Zionist regime are a sign of weakness and proof of a bright and promising future for the resistance movement.”

