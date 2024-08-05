IDF Provides Evidence Showing Slain Al Jazeera Journalist Listed as Hamas Terrorist

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israel Defense Forces released a document Saturday showing a link between an Al Jazeera journalist killed in an IDF strike last week and an elite force in Hamas.

Ismail al-Ghoul, a chief Gaza correspondent for Al Jazeera, was listed on Hamas computers seized by the IDF in Gaza as an engineer with the Nukhba force in the Gaza City Brigade in 2021.

Al Jazeera representatives had called Israeli charges that al-Ghoul was a Hamas member and that he participated in the October 7th Hamas massacre of Israelis "baseless allegations." That story was carried widely in Western media outlets.

The Qatar-based network, whose offices in Israel were closed last spring, issued a statement Thursday saying,“The network condemns the accusations against its correspondent, Ismail Al-Ghoul, without providing any proof, documentation or video."

A United Nations spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, called last week for a full investigation of the killings and to hold Israel accountable.

The IDF maintains that al-Ghoul took part in the October 7 attack in southern Israel as a member of the terror group’s elite Nukhba force, and later helped teach terrorists how to film and distribute videos of attacks on Israeli troops.

An IDF spokesman said Saturday after the computer records were released, "Despite the deceitful attempts by Hamas and Al Jazeera to portray Al-Ghoul as a decent journalist, Al-Ghoul was an active Hamas terrorist."

