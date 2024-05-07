IDF Captures Strategic Rafah Border Crossing Between Egypt and the Southern Gaza Strip

After months of waiting, Israeli forces have begun their operation into Rafah, the last major Hamas stronghold in the Gaza Strip. The operation started after negotiations between Hamas and Israel broke down.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli forces captured the strategic Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli flag was raised at the Rafah crossing, where footage showed an armored vehicle approaching a building next to a sign marked "Gaza." The IDF released images and videos of Israeli armored vehicles reaching the Philadelphi Corridor, where many smuggling tunnels that supply arms and ammunition to Hamas are located.

The operation started after Hamas first rejected a ceasefire and hostage deal, then accepted one.

"It appears that if Hamas approved a deal that wasn't on the table. And that they approved conditions that were convenient to them but not to Israel,” Former IDF Spokesman Jonathan Conricus, who is now with the Foundation for Defense of Democracies told CBN News.

Reportedly, one of those conditions would be an end to the war, something that Israel has never agreed to.

Conricus explains, "I think that what Hamas is trying to do is a classic, textbook type of deception where they want the headlines to be 'Hamas approves the deal, Israel is refusing.' I think that's what they're aiming for. Hopefully, global media won't fall for that."

Following Hamas’s move, the war cabinet unanimously agreed to begin a targeted operation into Rafah although Israel will send a delegation to Cairo for more talks.

In the meantime, some Gazans are fleeing Rafah to humanitarian safe zones set up by the IDF to keep them out of harm's way.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, IDF Chief Spokesman, told the press, "At the same time we continue our operations in the Gaza Strip and will continue to do so."

“Tonight, we also call upon those staying in specific areas which we have communicated and defined through every means—radio, media, internet, and flyers—in eastern Rafah, to move towards the expanded humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi and Khan Yunis, where they will receive full humanitarian aid and where water, food, medical equipment, and shelter will be provided.”

Conricus detailed the challenges the IDF faces in Rafah: "First of all, the IDF has telegraphed its intentions for more than four months, so the enemy should be well prepared and anticipating the attack.”

He added fighting in the densely populated infrastructure is going to be as challenging as Gaza City and Khan Yunis, perhaps even more.

Before the operation, a video surfaced on social media of soldiers praying and blowing the shofar before going into Rafah.

President Biden will address the issue of antisemitism during his speech at the annual Holocaust Memorial Ceremony on Capitol Hill today. He will discuss the moral responsibility of individuals and nations to counter rising antisemitism.

Amid increasing threats against Jews, the U.S. government is allocating an additional $400 million to enhance security at locations such as synagogues. Three synagogues in New York City received bomb threats last Saturday.