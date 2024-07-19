Houthi Terrorists in Yemen Claim Responsibility for Deadly Tel Aviv UAV Blast

JERUSALEM, Israel – Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists have claimed responsibility for a UAV attack in the heart of Tel Aviv early Friday. The blast killed one man and injured eight others as the sound from the explosion echoed throughout the city's suburbs.

Many of the injured were treated for shrapnel wounds while medical personnel treated others for anxiety. The explosion shattered glass in many homes and apartments.

The Yemen-based Houthi rebels called the drone firing "a high-quality military operation," and a spokesperson posted on X, "Soon we will reveal the details of a special operation which targeted Tel Aviv."

The attack took place near the U.S. Consulate, which was formerly the site of the U.S. Embassy in Tel Aviv.

A preliminary investigation by the Israel Defense Forces resulted in a statement noting the explosion "was caused by the fall of an aerial target, which did not trigger a warning."

The Associated Press reports this was the first Houthi-launched drone launched into Israel that wasn't intercepted by Israel or by Western allies.

A report in the pro-Iranian Al-Mayadeen publication stated, “A large drone penetrated the airspace of occupied Palestine at a low altitude from the sea and exploded in the city of Tel Aviv, causing significant damage to buildings and a number of injuries.”

Middle East military analyst Seth Frantzman, in a column for The Jerusalem Post, wrote, "This represents a significant threat to Israel and will give the Iranian proxies in the region a reason to feel they have accomplished a new success in their war efforts. Tel Aviv is a primary and symbolic target."

Frantzman added, "Targeting Tel Aviv has been a theme for Israel’s enemies stretching back to the 1948 War of Independence. Saddam Hussein also targeted Tel Aviv with Scud missiles in 1991."

