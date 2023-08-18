Historic Christian Organization in Israel Rejected for Clergy Visas

CBN News
08-18-2023

A major evangelical organization is concerned about its future in Israel. The International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) is telling Israeli media the government has rejected its request for clergy visas on the grounds that it no longer qualifies as a "religious institution."

The ICEJ was established in 1980 as a registered Israeli non-profit organization with the assent of then Prime Minister Menachem Begin.

It’s “founding mandate was to encourage Christians worldwide to stand with Israel and the Jewish people in solidarity and friendship, especially in relation to the 3,000-year-old Jewish claim and connection to Jerusalem,” the ICEJ said in a statement.

The ICEJ largely focuses on humanitarian work as well as hosting a gathering that brings thousands of Christians from around the world up to Jerusalem each year for the biblical Feast of Tabernacles based on Zechariah 14:16. 

The ICEJ says the change in availability of visas threatens its operations in Israel.

CBN News spokes with ICEJ Vice President David Parsons about the situation.

