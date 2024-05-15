Historian: White House 'Actively Promoting' Iran's Noose Around Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – During the seven months since the October 7th Hamas massacre and kidnappings, the Israeli perception of the Biden administration's relationship with their nation and especially with their prime minister has, for many, been transformed from warm and welcoming to bewildering and hostile.

That has been more evident since the early weeks of 2024 when the White House made it clear they would prefer to see Benjamin Netanyahu replaced as prime minister. Later they would even summon coalition member and National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz to Washington to conduct business with Israel without consultation from either party with Netanyahu.

In a recent Tablet Magazine article, historian and author Gadi Taub penned a provocative opening paragraph: "In the eyes of the Biden administration, Hamas is the smaller problem (in the Middle East). The bigger problem is Benjamin Netanyahu. The U.S. is willing to live with Iran's proxies everywhere, as part of its 'regional integration' policy – i.e., appeasing Iran. But they are unwilling to live with Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition."

CBN News spoke with Taub about his contention that "If it is to survive at all, Israel must break the noose that Iran is assembling around us, and which the Biden administration is actively promoting and protecting."

To see that interview, click on the video above.