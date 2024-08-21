Hezbollah Steps Up Drone, Missile Assault on Northern Israel as Gaza Talks Falter Once More

KIRYAT SHMONA, Israel – As the war in Israel and Gaza enters its 320th day, hopes for a ceasefire deal remain uncertain as Hezbollah continues its drone and missile assault on northern Israel.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues to pursue his regional diplomatic mission in Egypt, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to victory.

Blinken has repeatedly emphasized the critical nature of the negotiations.

He stated, "Our message is simple. It's clear and it's urgent. We need to get a cease-fire and hostage agreement over the finish line, and we need to do it now."

The secretary reported progress in his meeting earlier this week with Netanyahu, noting, "Israel has now accepted that proposal, I heard that directly from President Netanyahu yesterday. And we hope and expect that Hamas will do the same. That's the critical next step."

The northern conflict intensified Monday night as Israeli fighter jets struck Hezbollah weapons depots in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley.

Massive explosions lit up the night sky over the Baalbek district. This strike followed a Hezbollah drone attack that killed an Israel Defense Forces officer in northern Israel.

The exchange highlights the conflict's expanding scope, even as Hamas appears to have rejected recent Gaza truce proposals.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has not ceased to emphasize Israel's commitment to victory over Hamas.

As he summed it up: "Eliminate Hamas and achieve victory – we are approaching it step by step."

He also detailed the ongoing military efforts on Tuesday.

"With all our strength, we are dismantling the Hamas regime and eliminating their military capability, and this (process) is progressing," Netanyahu declared.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of securing the release of the hostages.

"At the same time, we are making an effort to return the hostages under conditions that will allow the maximum number of hostages to be released in the first stage of the deal," he explained.

Netanyahu expressed uncertainty about the prospect of a hostage deal. He also emphasized that the IDF would not relinquish control of the Philadelphi Corridor, a strategic area along the Gaza-Egypt border.

As negotiations progress, the situation on the ground remains tense. Our team was in northern Israel Tuesday to gauge the readiness of the IDF forces arrayed along the border. While in the city of Kiryat Shmona, we got a taste of the reason those troops remain there.

We were shooting a live standup when the siren sounded for an incoming missile or drone. We had seconds to crouch on the ground before the danger passed.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah continued to pound northern Israel Wednesday morning. The IDF reported approximately 50 unguided Katyusha rockets were launched toward Israel. While the Iron Dome intercepted several projectiles, others struck the city of Katzrin in the Golan Heights, causing significant damage and wounding at least one person.

The morning's events highlight the persistent challenges facing peace efforts in the region.

