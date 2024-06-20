Hezbollah Leader Vows War 'Without Rules' if Israel Launches Offensive, Israelis Claim End to US Weapons Spat

JERUSALEM, Israel – If Israel gets into a major war with Hezbollah, the terrorist group, is threatening to fight without rules and without a ceiling. That serious threat comes as a spat between the Biden administration and Israel over the U.S. withholding weapons may be over.

Diplomatic efforts by an American envoy sent to head off an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel don't appear to be succeeding.

Now, both Hezbollah and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are ramping up their threats against each other.

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah claims his terrorist army – what he calls "the resistance" – will go all-out and fight dirty if Israel attacks. "If the war is imposed on Lebanon, the resistance will fight without control, without rules, and without a ceiling," he warned.

Nasrallah also threatened to drag Cyprus into the war if that island nation allows Israel's military or civilian jets to use its runways.

Whatever the threats, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant insists one way or another, the Jewish nation is going to put an end to the near-daily Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel.

Gallant asserted, "We have an obligation to change the situation in the north and return the citizens safely to their homes and we will find a way to do this."

Meanwhile, as Hezbollah's shelling of northern Israel increases, citizens still in their homes react with fear and weariness.

“It's scary because you don’t know when it is coming to you. Suddenly you have an alarm, suddenly missiles fall," said Uri Vazana.

Another local resident, Shishi Phima, stated, "It is unbearable. It can’t be contained. It is impossible to live with it."

Many among the roughly 80,000 thousand Israelis displaced by all the shelling have been hoping they could return by September 1, when school starts again.

"I want to say that everything will be alright and the people are going to come back to here and the north is going to live again," said Kiryat Shmona resident Yarden Haziza.

However, Israel's Chief Military Spokesman Daniel Hagari believes it's not right to promise evacuees they can be back by the beginning of September. "It is wrong to grasp on a date which we then later will not be able to stand by," he cautioned.



Meanwhile, a clash between the Biden and Netanyahu governments may be ending. It started this week when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Biden administration of withholding weapons from Israel's military. But the U.S. claims they're on the way.

Israeli Government Spokesman David Mencer affirmed, "Ammunition and weapons that the prime minister referred to are in the process of being delivered to Israel."

A delegation of U.S. lawmakers has been meeting with Netanyahu and Israel's President Isaac Herzog who insisted such weapons squabbles shouldn't be allowed to fray the crucial U.S.-Israel alliance at such a critical time.

"We are fighting here the battle of the free world against the Empire of Evil. That's what we are doing, and that's why together we must stay together," Herzog stated.

