Hezbollah Launches Massive Rocket and Drone Attack on Israel

The fighting on Israel's northern border is intensifying after a large-scale rocket barrage from the Islamic jihadist group Hezbollah.

In this latest aerial attack, the Israeli Defense Forces reported the terror group fired more than 200 rockets and 20 drones today.

The massive barrage against the northern part of Israel is one of the largest in the monthslong conflict along the Lebanon-Israel border, coming after an Israeli strike killed a high-level Hezbollah commander, Mohammad Naameh Nasser, in Lebanon.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah reported Nasser took part in jihad in Syria and Iraq from 2011 until 2016 and fought in the group's last war with Israel in 2006. Two other senior Hezbollah commanders have also been killed.

The Israeli military said it responded to the July 4th rocket assault by striking Hezbollah's “military structures” in the southern border towns of Ramyeh and Houla.

As CBN News has reported, Hezbollah's constant rocket attacks and war threats have driven roughly 80,000 Israel civilians from their homes in northern Israel, meaning there is an increasingly real possibility of a full-scale war in the north.



Potential Breakthrough in Hostage Negotiations with Hamas

Meanwhile, in Israel's ongoing war against the Hamas terrorist regime in Gaza, President Biden is expected to speak with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone today about a potential breakthrough in hostage negotiations.

Israeli media is citing a government official who says Hamas has withdrawn its demands that Israel end the war and pull out from Gaza in return for the hostages.

