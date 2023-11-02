Hamas Terrorist Leader Goes on TV, Vows to Annihilate Israel, Repeat Oct. 7 Massacre

In a newly recorded message aired on Arabic-speaking TV, Hamas leader, Ghazi Hamad, vowed to "annihilate" Israel and promised to repeat the Oct. 7 massacre again and again until the Jewish nation was "finished."

"Israel is a country that has no place on our land," Hamad said during an interview broadcasted in Lebanon. "We must remove that country, because it constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation, and must be finished. We are not ashamed to say this, with full force."

Hamas Official Ghazi Hamad: We Will Repeat the October 7 Attack Time and Again Until Israel Is Annihilated; We Are Victims - Everything We Do Is Justified #Hamas #Gaza #Palestinians pic.twitter.com/kXu3U0BtAP — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) November 1, 2023

"We must teach Israel a lesson, and we will do this again and again," he added.

On Oct. 7, Hamas coordinated a barbaric massacre of Israeli civilians resulting in the death of 1,400 people, thousands of others wounded, and more than 240 abducted, including dozens of American citizens.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

A new interactive map released by Israel on the social site X, formerly called Twitter, shows where each terrorist strike took place and explains how the terror organization carried out its attack.

"The dawn attack began when Hamas launched over 5,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel, then used these strategic barrages as cover to breach the border. In this massive surprise onslaught on southern Israel, Hamas terrorists committed unfathomable atrocities that have reverberated globally," reads the website.

In the days since, Israel carried out a ground campaign in Gaza to drive out Hamas.

Thousands have called for a ceasefire to save civilians in Gaza since the start of the campaign, often ignoring the threats of Hamas.

Hamad, one of the terrorist group's key leaders, said, "It is Israel, not us. We are the victims of the occupation. Period. Therefore, nobody should blame us for the things we do. On October 7, October 10, October, 1,000,000 – everything we do is justified."

People who are calling for a ceasefire should see this video," ex-Muslim turned Christian Rachid Hammami said on X. "Hamas leader, Ghazi Hamad, emphasized two main points: 1. Hamas will repeat the massacre of October 7th over and over, 2. Hamas wants to annihilate Israel."

Hamad's statement echoes pro-Hamas anti-Jewish rhetoric that is being screamed across colleges and universities in support of Palestinians.

In one such incident, a group of demonstrators at Harvard University cornered a Jewish student walking on campus, video shows.

And as CBN News reported, the members of one group, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), were responsible for another incident Tuesday night in which antisemitic statements were projected on the wall of the Gelman Library at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

The group's Boston University chapter posted that "victory is ours", shortly after the bloodthirsty terrorist massacre of Israeli women, children, and men.

An instructor at Stanford has been suspended for allegedly making Jewish students stand in a corner while publicly referring to them as "colonizers."

Meanwhile, Israel took to X to reiterate that their actions against the terror group were justified.

"When someone threatens to annihilate you, you believe them," reads their post. "This is what this war is about. It's about what happened and what will happen if we don't stop these evil barbaric terrorists."

