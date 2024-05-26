Hamas Fires First Rocket Barrage in 4 Months Toward Tel Aviv, Coastal Cities

JERUSALEM, Israel – Hamas fired a large barrage of rockets Sunday from the Gazan city of Rafah. It was the first rocket attack from Gaza in four months. Israel Defense Forces have been closing in on the remaining Hamas battalions near the Egyptian border.

No one was reported killed in the attack, but two Israelis were injured trying to run to their car. Sirens sounded as far north as Tel Aviv, and even beyond, to the coastal city of Herzliya and Petach Tikvah east of Tel Aviv.

One home in Herzilya was damaged by shrapnel.

The IDF said the Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted several projectiles. The military wing of Hamas claimed credit for launching the rockets.

The attack came shortly after the family and friends of Michel Nisenbaum, one of the Hamas-held hostages who was killed on October 7th, was buried in the city of Ashkelon, just north of the Gaza Strip. The IDF found and identified Nisenbaum's body along with two other hostages last week in Gaza, where his body had been taken.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a message Sunday after the attack reading, "Rafah! With full force!"

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News App to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a uniquely Christian perspective.***