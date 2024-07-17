Is Hamas Crumbling? Report of 'Major Internal Breach'

PHOTO: Israel struck a site in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 13, 2024, targeting Hamas' shadowy military commander Mohammed Deif. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Israel has reportedly received intelligence from insiders in the Hamas terrorist organization as it has been hunting down the group's top leaders.

A Saudi news channel is reporting Hamas is looking at a possible "major internal breach" after Israel's targeted strike in Gaza over the weekend.

The Times of Israel reports the Jewish state might have also been able to extract useful information from Hamas leaders it has captured.

There's still no confirmation on whether Hamas's number two terrorist Mohammed Deif was killed in that weekend strike, but his subordinate Rafah Salameh was confirmed dead from the operation.

At least 90 Palestinians were also reported killed due to their proximity to the top terrorists. As Israel continues to attack military and terrorist targets, media reports emerge about wounded and killed Palestinian civilians and some condemnation from the international community.

Middle East analyst Bill Koenig told CBN News Hamas has been hiding among civilians, using them as human shields for many years.

"(Yahyah) Sinwar, Deif and other terrorists within Hamas are right there amongst the civilians, and for the international community to bring this up is just hard to comprehend, how they could be so disconnected with the reality of how these terrorists, use their own citizens, their innocent citizens as shields to keep from being taken out," Koenig explained.

A recent report by the New York Times confirms the Hamas terrorists hide under residential neighborhoods, storing their weapons in miles of tunnels and in houses, mosques, sofas — even children's bedrooms — blurring the boundary between civilians and combatants.



They emerge from hiding in plainclothes, sometimes wearing sandals or tracksuits before firing on Israeli troops, attaching mines to their vehicles, or firing rockets from launchers in civilian areas.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***