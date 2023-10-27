GROUND WAR: Israel Expands Gaza Incursion; Mideast Conflict Grows as US Strikes Iranian Proxies

JERUSALEM, Israel – The Israeli military says its ground forces began expanding their incursion into Gaza Friday night.

The announcement appeared to signal the full-ground invasion is beginning or is about to begin very soon. It came hours after Israeli forces had conducted a second ground raid in as many days and after Israel’s defense minister said the country expects to launch a long and difficult ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled territory.

Conflict Spreads to Other Iranian Terror Proxies

After three weeks of conflict, the fighting in the region is expanding beyond Israel's borders. The Pentagon announced U.S. planes launched strikes against Iranian-backed militias after they attacked U.S. bases in Syria and Iraq 13 times by drones and rockets.



PHOTO: The al-Tanf garrison, where U.S. troops have maintained a presence to train forces as part of a broad campaign against ISIS, was recently attacked by drones (AP Photo/Lolita Baldor)

Pentagon Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder stated, “Again, it is our aim to avoid any regional expansion of Israel's conflict with Hamas. But we stand ready and prepared to protect and defend our partners and our interests, and we'll act to do so. Finally, in terms of force protection, the message is simple. As Secretary Austin has consistently made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our troops and our interests overseas."

The U.S. attack came as Israeli troops, tanks, and armor raided the central Gaza Strip Thursday for the second night in a row. The I.D.F. says it struck a number of command-and-control centers and Hamas terrorists.

The I.D.F. also kept up its air campaign and says it has killed a number of Hamas leaders responsible for the October 7th massacre of Jews.



PHOTO: Iranian protestors in Tehran demand to destroy Israel. One of them holds a poster of Iranian terrorist mastermind Gen. Qassem Soleimani who was killed in 2020 in a U.S. drone strike, Oct. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Israel Tries to Save Palestinian Civilians, Hamas Keeps Them Trapped

Israel is continuing to ask residents of northern Gaza to flee the area and authorities released a phone conversation with a resident of Gaza who says Hamas is preventing people from getting out of harm's way:

IDF Officer: This is an IDF officer speaking. In order to ensure your personal safety, I am asking you to urgently go toward Khan Yunis.

Gazan Civilian: Where?

IDF Officer: In the direction of Khan Yunis, urgently. I do not want you to put yourself at risk, which is why I am telling you to go toward Khan Yunis.

Gazan Civilian: All the roads are blocked.

IDF Officer: How did they block the route? Explain to me.

Gazan Civilian: They are shooting at people.

IDF Officer: What are they shooting? Are they shooting at people trying to leave?

Gazan Civilian: Yes, yes, yes.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Israel to stop its air attacks on Gaza, and warned the war might expand to other parts of the Middle East.

He said, “I have realized that, according to the scenarios set by Hezbollah, any step the resistance (Hezbollah) will take will result in a huge earthquake against the Zionist entity.”

Amirabdollahian also warned at the United Nations that they will strike the U.S. if Israel persists in its bombing of the Gaza Strip.

Amid the fighting, former U.S. envoy Jason Greenblatt strongly criticized President Joe Biden's call for a two-state solution, allowing for a Palestinian state in the Middle East, just 3 weeks after the killing of 1,400 Israelis, tweeting, "There's no going back to the status quo."

US Prayer Vigils for Israel

In the U.S., Christians showed their support for Israel. Liberty University held a prayer vigil. And on Thursday, a roundtable of Christian leaders in America also spoke out on behalf of the Jewish state.

Susan Michael of the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem–USA announced, "The American Christian leaders for Israel is a network of Christian leaders who collaborate in support of Israel and the Jewish people, and in just five days, we were able to garner the signatures of over 115 Christian leaders from over a hundred organizations to sign on three letters."

Michael added, "The well-being of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide is important to us and we wanted to add the strength of our voice to that of the people of Israel and the various Jewish organizations working on these issues.”

“We continue to pray for all of those, including the Palestinians who have been placed in harm’s way by Hamas, not by Israel," declared Troy Miller of the National Religious Broadcasters (NRB). "And NRB continues to stand in complete and full support of Israel. And we bless all of the people of Israel and we will continue to pray for all of them.”

