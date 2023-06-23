Grace in the Face of Terror Tragedy: Rabbi Leo Dee Inspires Israel, World

EFRAT, Israel – In early April this year, the Dee family from Efrat in biblical Judea, suffered unimaginable loss when terrorists killed Lucy Dee and her daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15.

Lucy’s husband, Rabbi Leo Dee, amazed the world with his grace as he donated his wife’s organs and saved the lives of four people, including a Muslim Arab Israeli from northern Israel.

At the funeral, Rabbi Dee spoke words of healing.

“On Sunday, I talked about looking at the good. Lucy, I have a choice: I could lament over the next 25 years of marriage that I've lost, but I actually feel blessed to have had 25 years of a beautiful marriage with you,” he said.

“If we support the good and reject the evil, then we can all play our part in building a better world,” he added.

CBN News had the pivilege of speaking with Rabbi Dee recently to hear how he and his three remaining children are doing as they walk through the process of rebuilding their lives. Click above to watch the video.

