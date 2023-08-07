Former IDF Brigade Commander Calls Protesting Reservists' Refusal to Serve 'Devastating'

JERUSALEM, Israel – Protests against the Israeli government's judicial reform plan are reaching into many areas of society, including the country’s military, and could have an impact on the nation's national security.

As part of the protests, thousands of Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reservists are threating to refuse to serve. This comes at a time when tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon are on the rise.

Hezbollah leaders have mocked what they see as Israel’s internal weakness stemming from months of protests, including within the military. It’s emboldened the Iranian-backed group to fuel rising tensions on Israel’s border with Lebanon.

“What will happen if tomorrow there will be an attack? So, what we feel there is an attack, an attack from inside (from the Netanyahu coalition). And we feel it's much more dangerous than any other attack,” said (Res.) Lt. Col. Ron Scherf, who is one of the leaders of the “Brothers in Arms” protest movement.

Scherf and others began protesting this policy back in February. So far, thousands of military reservists, including senior officers and pilots, are joining the organization’s pledge to refuse military reserve duty.

“Israel's defense is built on the spirit, not only on the weapons and the number of soldiers. And this spirit is being torn apart by Netanyahu and his government,” Scherf said.

The IDF’s Chief of Staf, Lt. General Herzi HaLevi responded that Israel remains prepared for any military challenge.

“Days of dispute and crisis require an emphasis on what we have in common and what unites us: the mission of defending the State of Israel, which is our foremost obligation,” HaLevi said.

Certain military experts blame the reservists’ for crossing a line that shouldn’t be crossed.

“It's devastating, because it's involving politics in the Army. It's something that shouldn't be done in terms of security,” said (Res.) Brig. General Amir Avivi, Founder of the Israel Defense and Security Forum (IDSF).

“But our message is simple. "This is a political discussion. Keep the discussion within democratic boundaries. You cannot encourage subordination. You cannot cross red lines talking about the law,” Avivi told CBN News.

Avivi says while individuals have refused to serve in the past, this time is different.

“We (have) never seen this phenomenon of ex-chiefs-of-staff – generals – basically backing up the idea of insubordination. It's unbelievable,” he said. “It's completely against our core values. It's against our Zionist values. It's against the values of the army.”

“The tough struggle inside the Israeli society affects our national security interest because the enemy's all over. It's not just the Hezbollah and the Iranians,” said national security expert, Kobi Marom.

“They look to the situation, say, 'The Israelis are crazy. They're fighting each other. The government (doesn’t) have any attention to deal with other security issues. That's the opportunity. Let's use it,'" he said.

Marom, a former IDF Hermon Brigade commander in northern Israel, fears Hezbollah could try to take advantage of the situation and make a foolish move.

“We can find ourselves in the middle of another conflict because of the motivation that they got from the tough argument inside the Israeli society,” Marom added. "So, it's not only hurting the army, the readiness and the strength of the army, it's really, really endangering Israel and might bring us on the verge of war."

Avivi, whose IDSF group includes some 16,000 reservists and security operatives, says one good sign is that more Israeli generals are joining him in this fight.

“(They’re) saying that they are fed up with this behavior and they want to really see core Zionist, Jewish values and patriotism and love for their country. And I believe that at the end of the day, this is what will win,” he explained.

