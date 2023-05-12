Filmmaker Searches for 'Patterns of Evidence' Concerning Mt. Sinai

JERUSALEM, Israel – For twenty years, investigative filmmaker Tim Mahoney has searched for the true location of Mount Sinai, where God gave Moses the Ten Commandments.

On Monday, May 15th and Wednesday, May 17th his latest film, "Patterns of Evidence: Journey to Mount Sinai II," will be seen in hundreds of theaters across the U.S.

In his film, he asks the question, “After 3,500 years, can evidence for the mountain where Moses and the Israelites met God still be found?”

Mahoney examines several of the possible sites for Mount Sinai that line up with the Biblical record in the book of Exodus. He uses an approach called “patterns of evidence” to evaluate which site most fits the Biblical narrative and even gives a scorecard for moviegoers to make their own decision.

Here's CBN News interview with Mahoney about his film

