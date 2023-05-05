Exiled Iranian Christian Woman Tells Inspiring Story of Faith, Courage under Persecution

JERUSALEM, Israel – Christians on every continent can share stories of persecution and brutality, but few governments have a more alarming reputation for their treatment of Christians than Iran.

Marziyeh Amirizadeh is a remarkable Iranian Christian woman who was sentenced to death, and endured torture and incarceration in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison. Time and again, she stood up to the authorities, all the while meditating on God's word and growing in her faith while suffering the loss of loved ones.

Marzi, as she is known, eventually escaped Iran and started a new life in the U.S. Today, she travels the world sharing her inspiring story of faith in the face of persecution, and she acts as an advocate for the Iranian people's freedom.

She is the author or 2 books, Captive in Iran and A Love Journey with God.

CBN News had an opporunity to hear Marzi's story in-depth when she recently made her first visit to Israel.

To see that interview, click on the video above. Note: the video is more than 40 minutes long, so it may take some time to load on this page.