EXCLUSIVE: CBN News' George Thomas Reports from Hezbollah Stronghold, 150 Jihadist Operatives Killed

CBN News Senior International Correspondent George Thomas has been reporting LIVE on Wednesday and Thursday from a Hezbollah stronghold in southern Lebanon.

Border skirmishes and rocket attacks by Hezbollah jihadists have been ongoing since Hamas massacred hundreds of Israeli civilians on October 7.

As Hezbollah has launched missiles at civilian areas of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces have responded.

"Israel estimates that in five months of almost daily border skirmishes behind me, the IDF has managed to kill more than 150 Hezbollah operatives, including five high-ranking commanders. And all along the Israel-south Lebanon border, Israel has managed to destroy about 150 Hezbollah outposts," George reports.

But more than 100,000 Israelis have fled the northern part of their own country in search of safety. And fears of a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah are on the rise.

MUST SEE: CBN News' George Thomas Reports from Inside Hezbollah Territory