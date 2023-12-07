On Eve of Hanukkah, Israel Gains in South; More Evidence of Hamas Sex Crimes Uncovered

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel's military says it's making substantial progress in its goal to destroy the Hamas terror infrastructure in Gaza. The Army's ground offensive is racing against international pressure for a ceasefire while striving for the rescue of the more than 130 hostages still in the hands of Hamas.

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Spokesman Daniel Hagari said IDF forces have broken through key defensive lines in Jabaliya, Shijaiya, and Khan Younis.

"We've broken through the defensive lines. The terrorists are now emerging from underground and are fighting against our forces in face-to-face combat. Our forces are winning and have the upper hand,” Hagari stated.

The military also uncovered one of the largest weapons depots yet found inside Gaza. The weapons include hundreds of RPG missiles, dozens of anti-tank missiles, and long-range missiles that could reach central Israel.

Who stores RPG missiles, anti-tank missiles, explosive devices, long-range missiles, grenades and UAVs at a school and a medical facility in Gaza?



The answer: Hamas.



Hamas doesn't hide their terrorism. Stop excusing it.

The weapons were located in the heart of a civilian neighborhood.

The IDF showed Wednesday how Hamas launched a rocket from inside a humanitarian zone. It misfired, but Israel claims it's another example of Hamas using its population as human shields.

.@UN, hear a loud noise yesterday?



That was the sound of 12 Hamas rockets launched toward Israeli civilians in southern Israel.



.@UN, hear a loud noise yesterday?

That was the sound of 12 Hamas rockets launched toward Israeli civilians in southern Israel.

Hamas is the enemy of humanity and makes itself a threat to the entire world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the IDF has surrounded the home of the Hamas leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. "So, his house is not a fortress, and he can escape, but it's only a matter of time before we get him," Netanyahu said.

The prime minister also reached out to the Red Cross on behalf of the Israeli hostages.

“We exert pressure to allow the Red Cross to visit our abductees," he said. "Further to that, today I spoke again with the president of the Red Cross and told her to turn to Qatar, which has been proven to have leverage on Hamas, and demand Red Cross visits to our abductors, and of course, the supply of medicine for them."

Some of the released hostages and hostage families met with Netanyahu. They are now testifying of Hamas sexual abuse, both on October 7th, and during the time the hostages were in captivity.

Doctors also verified that Hamas drugged the hostages during their release to make them appear happy.

In the U.S., Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed the Justice Department is investigating the deaths and kidnappings of Americans during the Hamas attack on October 7th.

Garland says Hamas killed more than 30 Americans and kidnapped others during the attack, and that the U.S. is "investigating those heinous crimes, and we will hold those people accountable.”

Hannukah Revelation: Never-Before-Seen Historical Evidence

Meanwhile, as Jews worldwide begin the Hannukah holiday, a sign of international support: German chancellor Olaf Scholz is set to attend the lighting of a public menorah at the Brandenburg Gate -- the first time a German leader has taken part in the ceremony.

In Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) revealed never-before-seen evidence of the time when the Greek ruler Antiochus Epiphanes conquered and ruled Jerusalem.

While carrying ancient tiles, IAA archaeologist Dr. Filip Vukosavavic' said, "I am holding in my hand an object that, for me, is one of the most exciting things we’ve found in the City of David.”

Sixteen fragments of ceramic roof tiles found by excavators in Jerusalem's CIty of David National Park – unique to Greek culture – provide evidence of Greek presence in Jerusalem more than 2,000 years ago.

Archaeologists found the tiles during a dig at the Givati parking lot, verifying the time when Judah the Maccabee purified the Temple, and one day's supply of oil lasted for eight days in the miracle of Hanukkah in the Maccabee's victory over the Seleucids.

“So, that is what really excites me," Vukosavavic' said, "because, after 2,100 years, we can physically return to the events of Hanukkah.”

