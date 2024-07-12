EU Parliament Elections Provide Hope for Boost in 'Faith-Based Diplomacy' Between Allies in Israel, Europe

Chris Mitchell
07-12-2024

Share This article

JERUSALEM, Israel – Results from the recent elections in the European Union Parliament have encouraged supporters of Israel that sometimes-frosty relations between Israel and Europe may improve.

Pro-Israel representatives were elected from several nations, including Italy, France, and Germany – and Hungary, one of Israel's closest allies on the continent – now has stepped into the presidency of the EU Parliament.

CBN News talked with Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein about the changes and the prospects for "faith-based diplomacy" in the future.

To watch that interview, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.*** 

 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief CBN.com
Chris
Mitchell

CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief In a time where the world's attention is riveted on events in the Middle East, CBN viewers have come to appreciate Chris Mitchell's timely reports from this explosive region of the world. Mitchell brings a Biblical and prophetic perspective to these daily news events that shape our world. Chris first began reporting on the Middle East in the mid-1990s. He repeatedly traveled there to report on the religious and political issues facing Israel and the surrounding Arab states. One of his more significant reports focused on the emigration of persecuted Christians
More