EU Parliament Elections Provide Hope for Boost in 'Faith-Based Diplomacy' Between Allies in Israel, Europe

JERUSALEM, Israel – Results from the recent elections in the European Union Parliament have encouraged supporters of Israel that sometimes-frosty relations between Israel and Europe may improve.

Pro-Israel representatives were elected from several nations, including Italy, France, and Germany – and Hungary, one of Israel's closest allies on the continent – now has stepped into the presidency of the EU Parliament.

CBN News talked with Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein about the changes and the prospects for "faith-based diplomacy" in the future.

To watch that interview, click on the video above.

