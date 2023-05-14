Egyptian-Brokered Cease-Fire Appears to End Fighting Between Israel, Gaza Terror Group

JERUSALEM, Israel – An Egyptian-brokered cease-fire between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group in the Gaza Strip held through the early morning hours Sunday, giving hope that 5 days of Palestinian rocket attacks and Israeli air strikes on terrorist military targets have ended.

The agreement was announced at 10:00 p.m., Israel time, on Saturday night, and although a couple of skirmishes ensued after the deadline, quiet prevailed through the early morning hours.

Israel's Home Front Command partially lifted road closure restrictions near the Gaza Strip early Sunday morning, and said orders for residents to shelter – along with restrictions on gatherings, including schools and work, within 25 miles of Gaza – would end at noon Sunday if the quiet continues to hold.

Both Israel and the United States thanked the Egyptian government for its role in halting the fighting, After expressing gratitude for Egypt's "vigorous efforts" in the mediation, Tzachi Hanegbi, a top advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said “quiet would be answered with quiet, but cautioned that Israel will do “everything that it needs to in order to defend itself.”

Israelis are understandably wary, since terror groups in the Gaza Strip have frequently violated past cease-fire agreements.

Sources inside Gaza say at least 33 Palestinians died in the 5 days of fighting. Israel says most of the dead were PIJ members, and several of their top leaders were targeted in surgical strikes.

Residents of the Gaza Strip poured into the streets to celebrate when the cease-fire was announced. Palestinian Islamic Jihad Spokesman Tareq Selmi warned, “Any stupidity or assassination by the occupation will be met with a response and the Zionist enemy bears the responsibility."

PIJ fired more than 1,100 rockets at Israel during the fighting. Inga Abramian, an immigrant to Israel from Armenia, will be buried Sunday after she was killed by a rocket that hit her apartment in Rehovot. Millions of other Israelis suffered disruptions in their lives, as a number were injured and dozens were treated for shock, according to medical authorities.

