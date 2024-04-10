Documentary Filmmaker Captures Dramatic Impact of October 7th, and Implications for Future

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israeli-American filmmaker Dan Gordon has taken on a big project: a four-part documentary for TBN on the tragic and momentous events of last October 7th near Gaza, its place in history, and the hope that is emerging amid grievous evil.

The subject holds deep personal interest for Gordon because he had loved ones in a kibbutz near the scene of the Hamas atrocities. They narrowly escaped death that fateful day.

in Part 1 of this two-part interview on Jerusalem Dateline, Gordon recounts how he learned southern Israel was under attack, and how, on the day after the massacre, he realized that someone had to document the events because global forces were at work to change the narrative as soon as the killing and kidnapping began.

To watch this compelling interview, click on the video above.

