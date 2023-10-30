Defense Minister Tells Hostage Families Hamas Prisoner Exchange Offers are 'Psychological Games'

JERUSALEM, Israel – When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with the families of the hostages held by Hamas on Saturday, many of them wanted the government to immediately agree to an exchange of several thousand Hamas members being held in Israeli jails for their loved ones, now numbering more than 230.

Leshem Gonen, father of a girl kidnapped at a music festival near a Gaza perimeter kibbutz, said Saturday of the meeting with Netanyahu, "We made it clear that as far as the families are concerned, a deal for the immediate return of our family members within the framework of 'everyone for everyone' should be considered and will have wide national support.

Netanyahu did not address that proposal directly, but told them "this effort (to free the Israeli captives) is unceasing, it is continuing and will do so vigorously."

The prime minister added, "I could say what the key is, it is the degree of pressure (on Hamas). The greater the pressure, the greater the chances (of their release)."

The subject is a heart-wrenching one, especially for the families, but also for the nation as a whole. Yet, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant addressed the concerns of the family directly, opposing the idea of a prisoner swap, suggested Saturday by Hamas's leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar.

Gallant called the Hamas offers "psychological games," adding in a Defense Ministry statement, "Hamas is cynically using those who are dear to us." The statement noted that Gallant told the families, "If there is no military pressure on Hamas, nothing will progress."

Hamas released a video Monday in which three of the hostages blamed Netanyahu for their captivity. The video was sent shortly before Hamas sent a rocket volley toward Jerusalem, triggering warning sirens.

In response to the video, the prime minister said, "I turn to Yelena Trupanov, Danielle Aloni, and Ramon Kirsht who were kidnapped by Hamas, which is committing war crimes. I embrace you. Our hearts go out to you and the other abductees." He assured them they were doing everything possible to secure their release.

The Prime Minister's Office blasted the video as "cruel psychological propaganda by Hamas-ISIS."

