'Defender of Israel': Regent University Honors Former US Amb. to Israel David Friedman

Regent University has officially launched its new Institute for Israel Studies by honoring former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman with its Defender of Israel Award.

Ambassador Friedman was one of the architects of the Abraham Accords between Israel and peace-seeking countries across the Middle East. For his efforts, he was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize and granted the National Security Medal.

The ambassador played a significant role in President Trump's decision to formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. And in 2021, he opened the Friedman Center for Peace through Strength. He's also the bestselling author of Sledgehammer: How Breaking with The Past Brought Peace to The Middle East. His latest book is called One Jewish State.

Former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, dean of Regent's Robertson School of Government, presented the award to Friedman, saying it is only given "to individuals who have made uniquely important contributions to the peace and security of Israel, the U.S./Israel relationship, and the global fight against antisemitism."

Friedman thanked Regent for the award, saying it comes at a time of deep concern for the state of Israel. "We're seeing things I thought I'd never see, I hoped I would never see – Israel at risk, Israel facing existential risks on its homeland," he said.

He expressed gratitude for the support of the evangelical Christian community, saying of Israel, "We will succeed, we will prevail... because we have friends like you."

The Defender of Israel Award consists of a statue of George Washington in prayer at Valley Forge.

"This reflects the vital importance of America's role as an ally to the State of Israel, and our national history of friendship with the Jewish people," Bachmann said. "In his letter to the Hebrew Congregations of Newport Rhode Island, President George Washington expressed his hopes for the relationship between our new nation and the Jewish people in the words of the Prophet Micah: that everyone would sit under his own vine and fig tree, and no one should make them afraid."

Bachmann also explained why Regent launched the new Institute for Israel Studies, stating, "Our universities are the key battlefield between truth and lies, freedom and totalitarianism. We must not allow a toxic alliance of radical Islamist extremists and the radical intersectional left to miseducate the next generation without an answer."

She said the Israel Institute will offer "top-notch educational resources about the modern state of Israel from a biblically faithful Christian perspective."

The institute will start educating the public through a podcast, social media, and public events. Bachmann said Regent is also developing courses and programs that will offer students factual education about the historical and contemporary realities of Israel.

Earlier this year, Dr. A.J. Nolte, assistant professor of government at the Robertson School and chair of the institute, told CBN News, "The battleground really is in the schools. It's in academia right now. If you look at what is happening post-October 7th, the locus of antisemitism and anti-Israel activity in the United States is coming from universities. The only way to fight that is to fight fire with fire in the academic university setting."

MORE Regent University Launches Institute for Israel Studies to Counter Rising US Antisemitism

To stay up to date with the Institute for Israel Studies, email: israelinstitute@regent.edu.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***