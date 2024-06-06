'Deceit of an Ally': Former NSA Official Claims US Knew Arabs Would Attack Israel in 1973 but Deceived Israelis

JERUSALEM, Israel – An American-Israeli who worked for the U.S. National Security Agency more than 50 years ago claims that American intelligence agents knew – beyond a shadow of a doubt – that Egypt and Syria were going to attack Israel in 1973 on Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

Israel's government was taken by surprise that day, and it almost led to a stunning defeat of Israel by the Arab armies.

Bruce Brill talked with CBN News about the drama of that dangerous period and his recent book, Deceit of an Ally. At a time when intelligence failures are at the forefront of the thinking of many in Israel, Brill's book is a timely recollection.

To watch the interview with Bruce Brill, click on the video above.

