JERUSALEM, Israel – In a tragic turn of events, Israeli forces have rescued the bodies of six hostages in Gaza, including an American citizen. Meanwhile, a deadly terror attack near Hebron has raised questions about U.S.-funded security training.

Israel Defense Forces Chief Spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari stated on Sunday, "A few hours ago, we informed the families that the bodies of their loved ones had been located by IDF troops in an underground tunnel in Rafah. According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them."

The nation is mourning as six hostages, including American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were found murdered in Gaza. Just a few days before this grim discovery, Hersh's mother Rachel stood at the Gaza border, shouting a blessing to her son: "May God bless you and keep you. May God shine His face upon you and be gracious to you. May God lift up His face toward you and may God give you peace and may God bring you home now."

The brutal killings sparked outrage, and today, protesters are planning a nationwide strike.

Some Israelis blame Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for not being willing to approve a ceasefire deal. However, Netanyahu insisted a deal must have acceptable terms – and Israel must be able to stop Hamas from attacking Israel again.

"The fact that Hamas is continuing to perpetrate atrocities like those it carried out on October 7 requires us to do everything so that it will be unable to perpetrate these atrocities again," Netanyahu declared.

As the nation grieves, Israeli children returned to classes on Sunday, though many schools remained closed due to the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and the north.

Teacher and parent Nadav Rott described the feeling as "mixed emotions," saying, "On one hand, we are happy to be back at some routine, on the other hand, we were informed today about six bodies of hostages that were returned (to Israel). We can still hear the booms in the background. We hope, at least for the kids, for some normal routine."

Also on Sunday, a drive-by shooting near Hebron left three Israeli police officers dead, and IDF forces tracked down the shooter, who was killed in a subsequent gun battle.

The terrorist was a member of the Palestinian Presidential Guard, a force that receives significant U.S. funding and training.

Sunday's incident raises questions about the effectiveness of U.S.-funded security programs in the region.

Israeli officials also say Hamas cannot be trusted.

"I believe the whole attitude towards Hamas must change by the world community and by the interlocutors, by Arab nations, by intermediaries," said President Isaac Herzog. "They all have to understand that Hamas is not a partner to anything. They simply refuse endlessly to move on and move towards a hostage deal."

As Israel navigates these multiple crises, attention remains focused on the hostages still in captivity. The government reports that 101 hostages remain in Gaza, with only 66 believed to be alive. The ongoing challenge is securing their release and safe return.

An American young person was executed at point blank range by a U.S. Gov. designated foreign terrorist organization, amidst a negotiation for their release



@POTUS & @VP should be in the situation room. The “strongly worded statement” strategy isn’t enough. — Rev. Johnnie Moore (@JohnnieM) September 1, 2024

