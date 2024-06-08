Cheers, Tears of Joy and Sadness as Israeli Forces Rescue Four Hostages, Commando Dies of Battle Wounds

JERUSALEM, Israel – Israel Defense Forces announced Saturday that four Israeli Hamas-held hostages were freed in a raid from two different locations in central Gaza by Israeli military, police, and security forces. Later in the day, a commando who took part in the rescue was pronounced dead after he was critically wounded.

The initial notice of the rescue read, "It has been cleared for publication that in a complex operation by the IDF, Shin Bet, and the Yamam unit of the Israel police four Israeli hostages were rescued this morning (Saturday). The hostages, Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were kidnapped by Hamas to the Gaza Strip from the 'Nova' party on October 7th."



The statement continued, "The hostages were rescued by Shin Bet and Yamam fighters from two different locations in an operation in the heart of Nuseirat. Their medical condition is stable, and they have been transferred for further medical examinations at the 'Sheba' Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. Security forces will continue to make every effort to bring back the hostages."

Nuseirat is a refugee camp in central Gaza. Hostage Noa Argamani was reunited with her father on his birthday.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari later stated, "The IDF and Yamam infiltrated two facilities while under fire by Hamas terrorists. A Yamam soldier was seriously injured in the operation and has just reached the hospital. We pray for his well-being." Later, the soldier, identified as Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, was declared dead after fighting for his life from the wounds he sustained in battle.

The Israeli Police and Border Guard declared, "The Israeli Police will stand by the bereaved family and accompany them forever."

#HALLELUJIAH!!! Four Israeli #hostages were #rescued #ALIVE!! Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), Shlomi Ziv (40), and Noa Argamani (25). After eight months in Hamas captivity, the hostages were rescued in a complex operation pic.twitter.com/FsycB6ix5y — Jerusalem Dateline (@JlemDateline) June 8, 2024

CBN News will have more on this developing story.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***