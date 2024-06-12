CBN Analysis: World's Gaza Preoccupation Masks Threat from Hezbollah in Northern Israel

JERUSALEM, Israel – The IDF's recent hostage rescues, the U.N. Security Council vote on a Gaza ceasefire, and visits by U.S. diplomats to push for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians have all combined to focus world attention on the war against Hamas and how to stop it. Yet, for Israelis, the threat from the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in northern Israel could be even more serious.

CBN News spoke with CBN contributor Chuck Holton who has been assessing the situation on the ground at the Lebanese border. To see his analysis, click on the video above.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***