'Bring Them Home': Israeli Families Continue to Press 'Key Players' For Release of Hostages

Six months into the Israel-Hamas war and much of the world seems indifferent to the plight of the hostages still held in Gaza. But the anguish and frustration felt by Israeli families is taking its toll.

Still, they won't stop working to see their loved ones set free.



Since Oct. 7th, Liran Berman has traveled virtually non-stop to tell his story, carrying around his neck a simple message: "Bring them home."

Berman, whose brothers were taken hostage by Hamas, told CBN News what the last six months have been like.

"A roller coaster of emotions. Mostly hellish," he described. "We have no good days, we have ok moments."

Berman's twin brothers, Gali and Ziv, are among 134 hostages still being held BY Hamas in Gaza.

He and others like him are pleading with Qatari leaders to pressure the terror group to release the hostages.



"We know that they are the key players who can facilitate a deal and we saw they facilitated the first deal," Berman explained.

As the war grinds on, these families grow increasingly desperate with no resolution in sight for their loved ones.

Among them is Simona Steinbrecher whose daughter Doron was captured on October 7th from Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

In January, Hamas released a video of Doron and two other Israeli hostages.

"My life stopped on October 7th and all I do now is to fight for her life," said Steinbrecher.

Thousands of Israelis are taking their fight to the streets calling on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to strike a deal to free the captives.

Meanwhile, at the Shefayim Hotel, just north of Tel Aviv, hundreds of survivors from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, still find themselves in limbo six months after Hamas changed their world.

About 400 people today call this hotel their home.

Mobile homes are also set up next to the hotel to accommodate more families.

Around 52 residents of Kibbutz Kfar Aza died on October 7th, including Keren Flash's parents.

Keren still struggles with the nightmare of that day.

"They're not coming back and there's nothing I can do and no one that can help me bring them back," she said. "So for me, supposedly I can start healing, but it's not possible because this is not just me."

On Wednesday, these Kibbutz residents confronted a Swiss Red Cross delegation visiting the hotel, demanding to know why the aid agency isn't doing more to exert diplomatic pressure on Hamas.

A Red Cross official told CBN News their hands are tied.

"If the authorities, whoever they are, state actors, non-state actors, don't give the Red Cross access, yes, then we cannot help, it's basic as that," said Manuel Bessler, with the organization.

An Israeli team returned from Cairo this week after negotiations with Hamas to release the hostages in exchange for a cease-fire.

So far, both sides remain far apart.