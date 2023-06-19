Branch of Russian Embassy to Open in Heart of Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, Israel – The governments of Russia and Israel announced Friday that Moscow will open a branch of its embassy in the center of Jerusalem, adding to the number of nations which will have a presence here.

The decision resolves a land dispute of more than 130 years between Russia and the Jerusalem municipality, and will be built on a site that currently is a parking lot on busy King George Street. Russia plans to use a future structure at the location for consular activities.

According to Israel's Foreign Ministry, the property will provide lodging for diplomats and will include an events hall, which raises Russian presence beyond the status of a consulate, not to the level of an embassy. The United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Kosovo are the only nations that currently locate their full embassies in Jerusalem.

“The agreement is in line with the Foreign Ministry’s efforts to increase the number of diplomatic missions in Israel’s capital Jerusalem," Israel's ministry explained.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also welcomed the agreement, saying in a statement, “We believe that this step fully serves the interests of further strengthening friendly multifaceted relations between Russia and Israel, as well as goes in line with our country’s unchanging course towards a fair Middle East settlement."

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said, “We are constantly in talks with many different countries about the recognition of Jerusalem as our capital and opening a presence in our city. We are pleased that this deal brings us a step closer towards that goal with the Russian Federation.”

