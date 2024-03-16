Biblical Proof Found in Stunning Archaeological Finds: 'A Tsunami of Evidence'

A professor who wrote a book about fascinating archaeological finds that help bring the Bible to life said such findings keep corroborating what Christians already know to be true about the Scriptures.

Tom Meyer, known as “The Bible Memory Man” for his ability to memorize entire books of the Bible, knows a thing or two about how these discoveries are helping illuminate Scripture.

A professor at Shasta Bible College, Meyer also penned the book, “Archaeology and the Bible: 50 Fascinating Finds That Bring the Bible to Life,” offering key insights into the Holy Book.

While he believes these archaeological discoveries are important, he also notes the Old and New Testaments stand on solid footing even without them.

“We don’t need archaeology to prove the Bible’s true,” Meyer recently told CBN News. “The Bible stands on its own. It’s totally authoritative in all manners.”

But the author said Christians often face challenges when evangelizing and sharing their faith, particularly when interacting with those who don’t believe the Scriptures hold any authority.

“You know how it is if you’re sharing your faith, or you’re evangelizing,” Meyer said. “If you tell someone, ‘You need to believe the Bible because the Bible says it’s true,’ you’re going to get some pushback.”

That’s why Meyer said it’s helpful to have “different apologetics” that can be used to point to the Gospel, noting that archaeology keeps “revealing new information from the pages of the Bible.”

Thus, this study of the ancient past helps validate Scripture. Watch Meyer explain:

“Bible archaeology has given us a tsunami of evidence that we already know — that all these people existed,” he said. “But we have proof their names. … I think 50 to 100 people [who are] mentioned in the Bible, that person’s exact name — King David, Isaiah, the prophet, King Hezekiah, et cetera — we found their names and archaeological objects, which … demonstrates the reliability and the accuracy of Scripture.”

Meyer also spoke about some of the specific finds, arguing a few of the most compelling have centered on King David and his kingdom, with the professor noting there wasn’t even definitive extra-biblical evidence of King David until 1994.

“We found in 1994 … King David’s name on a monument in the gate at Tel Dan, which is the north pole of Israel,” Meyer said. “Ever since then, we’ve been getting these little drips and drops of information about King David’s kingdom and et cetera.”

In 2023, he said another finding — forts built by King David — further illuminates one of the Bible’s most key figures.

“When they dug in Jerusalem, they found a giant moat,” he said. “A moat that dates from the time of David, a defensive fortification right in the city of Jerusalem.”

And Meyer said there’s plenty more when it comes to fascinating 2023 finds. Find out more here.