Bible Scholar Explains How 'Newer Testament' Translation Brings Readers Closer to Jewish Roots of Christian Faith

JERUSALEM, Israel – Translations of the Bible have increased dramatically in recent years and one Bible scholar has translated the Hebrew Heritage Bible Newer Testament.

CBN News spoke recently with Dr. Brad Young, who trained at Hebrew University and was a teacher of biblical literature at Oral Roberts University for more than 30 years. He believed it was important to highlight the Jewish roots of the Christian faith by translating the Greek New Testament into Hebrew, then into English, to understand better how the first followers of Yeshua (Jesus) would have heard his teaching.

As an example, Dr. Young cites one of the most famous scriptures from the gospels, John 3:16: "For God so loved the world that He gave His only son...."

Young explained, "Most people start with the word "world" as cosmos (in Greek). It can be the world, different things. But we saw in a lot of Hebrew texts from the time that when you talked about the world like that, you were really talking about the people of the world. So, we translated, "For God so loved the people of the world that He gave His only son..."

To see our interview with Dr. Young, click on the video above.

