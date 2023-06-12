Amsterdam Gathering Set to Launch Global Effort to Fulfill Great Commission by 2033

JERUSALEM, Israel – The last command of Jesus Christ before he ascended into heaven deals with taking the gospel to the whole world, and as a coming gathering in Amsterdam shows, some believe they can complete that Great Commission in our generation.

Dr. Billy Wilson, president of Oral Roberts University, is leading that worldwide effort called Empowered21, which began in 2013.

“Our big vision, which is that every person on Earth would have an authentic encounter with Jesus Christ through the power and presence of the Holy Spirit by Pentecost, 2033,” Wilson explained.

He added, “What we're finding is a growing number of movements, denominations, and networks who are making commitments toward 2033 to bring the gospel to every person on earth. This is a very unusual time, Chris, maybe unlike any time in Christian history where a unified commitment is going on across the kingdom of God to bring the gospel where it has never been brought before in our generation.”

Wilson cited a recent event attended by global leaders in New York City.

“We did a commitment called the 2033 commitment. Where all of us committed that this would be the most significant decade of great commission effort in the history of the church. And together, I believe we can make that happen.”

Later this month, a gathering in Amsterdam will serve as a launching pad as this evangelistic effort takes off with 160 leaders from more than 120 nations.

“I believe Amsterdam has the potential to be the most significant Christian gathering of our lifetime," Wilson told CBN News. "I know that sounds amazing, but I really believe it because we're focusing on the right thing, together, across the body of Christ.”

While reaching the entire world with the gospel appears to be a daunting task, Wilson says it simply begins with one person.

“So, I can't reach everyone by myself, but I can reach one," he said. "And in that conversion, in that one person knowing Jesus, (is) the potential of multitudes. The woman of Samaria was just one person, but in her conversion was a whole group of people that would come to Jesus,.The demoniac of Gadara and Decapolis was just one person, but when he got saved, a whole region opened up to the ministry of Jesus.”

“The theme of Amsterdam is everyone, but with a focus on reaching every single person.”