American-Israeli Launches Targeted Effort to 'Adopt a Hostage' for Prayer

JERUSALEM, Israel – It’s called Adopt-a-Hostage-For-Prayer – a unique prayer initiative intended to deepen the burden of prayer for those kidnapped by Hamas and held captive by making a more personal connection.

Yael Bar-Shov, an Israeli-American who has lived here for 40 years, says all the prayer going on for the hostages is very important, but this initiative aims for more targeted prayer.

“I knew there was something special about each and every person adopting one person for focused, intensive, committed prayer,” Bar-Shov told CBN News.

Bar-Shov, who worked as a paramedic instructor and reserve police officer for 35 years, is urging those praying to print a picture of the one he or she is praying for in order to make it more personal.

Hamas kidnapped more than 240 hostages when it attacked southern Israeli communities on October 7 and took them back into the Gaza Strip. They been in Hamas captivity now for nearly four weeks.

To hear more about the initiative watch our full interview with Bar-Shov in the video above. To see pictures of all the hostages that are printable go to kidnappedfromisrael.com

