After Hamas Slaying of Their Son, Roey Weiser's Family Honors His Memory by Helping Soldiers, the Poor

Julie Stahl
10-23-2023

EFRAT, Israel – Roey Weiser is an American-Israeli hero who lost his life at age 21 during the Hamas attack outside the Gaza Strip earlier this month. 

His quick actions helped save the lives of several of his fellow soldiers in the Golani Brigade.

CBN News visited his parents, Yami and Naomi Weiser, as they mourned the loss of their son. In his memory, they're setting up a foundation to help soldiers and poor Israelis who are in need.

To watch our interview with the Weiser's, click on the video above.

