Russell Brand Kneels in Prayer Against 'Dark and Demonic Forces' at Major Event

Photo credit: Tucker Carlson/YouTube screenshot

British-born actor Russell Brand has come a ways since his baptism by reality TV star Bear Grylls.

The 49-year-old comedian turned cultural commentator joined Tucker Carlson for a live event in Phoenix, Arizona, last week, where the former Fox News host, who was raised Episcopalian, asked Brand to close the session in prayer.

All to happy to oblige the request, Brand — an eclectic character who has faced allegations of sexual misconduct, all of which he denies — enthusiastically knelt down on the stage’s platform to pray.

Listen to them on the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“I call on the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, our heavenly Savior,” Brand began his prayer. “Lord, I humbly [ask], in this great congregation in Phoenix, Arizona, with my host, Tucker Carlson, in deference to him, but in ultimate deference to You, our Lord and Savior, to whom we are all Your younger siblings and Your children.”

He continued, “I pray in Your name that the forthcoming election be an opportunity for unity, for America and for Americans, for forgiveness and for grace; that the dark and demonic forces that appear to operate at the level of the state — the deep state and the corporate and global world — experience Your light, Lord.”

The actor petitioned God to “guide all of our tongues and all of our words and all of our hearts, that we feel Your forgiveness and that we feel Your grace.”

“Thank you, Lord, for the many gifts that you have bestowed upon us,” Brand added. “Thank You for the glory of consciousness itself, in which we can experience You and live You. Thank You for the beauty of nature, in which we see Your wisdom and Your creativity and Your infinite glory.”

The celebrity expressed gratitude to God that he was “born and died, that we may be forgiven and that we may have eternal life, not through merit or anything that we have individually achieved.”

Sharing the Gospel, he said, “For surely, all of us are fallen. But, in Your holy name, we are forgiven by Your act of redemption, by Your sacrifice. In Your name we pray, amen.”

Carlson affirmed Brand’s prayer, offering an, “Amen,” in response.

Just a few minutes before his prayer, the “Death on the Nile” star said he “can’t see in secularism any solution” to the problems plaguing humanity. Those comments echo similar remarks he made last year, when Brand — a former Buddhist — said he realized his own need for a savior after recognizing the vanity of material wealth and societal success.

“We must be radically open-hearted, radically loving, radically forgiving, for who was the most radical being we have ever known, who loved more than anyone else, who forgave more than anyone else, who gave themselves that we might live?” he asked. “[I]n our Lord and Savior, I can see the hope and redemption that was promised us and that will be my path.”

You can watch Carlson’s full conversation with Brand in the video above.