Toddler's Fentanyl Death Reveals Stunning Story: 'They Were Running a Drug Operation from Daycare'

In New York City, there are new developments in the case of a toddler's death after exposure to the deadly drug fentanyl at a Bronx daycare.

Officials accuse the daycare owner of running a drug operation and delaying a call for help while trying to cover up the incident.

Federal officials say a kilogram of fentanyl was stored on top of children's mats used for napping at the New York City daycare. That's enough to kill 500,000 people.

The owner of Divino Nino Daycare in the Bronx and her alleged co-conspirator are facing federal charges in the death of a one-year-old toddler.

U.S. Attorney Damien Williams of the Southern District of New York said, "They were running a drug operation from a daycare center -- a daycare center -- a place where children should be kept safe, not surrounded by a drug that could kill them in an instant."

After finding four children unresponsive, the owner allegedly delayed calling 911, making three other calls before seeking help. Police are searching for her husband, who fled the scene with two full shopping bags.

Williams said, "The defendants' alleged conduct that led to those poisonings is unconscionable. It's inexcusable."

The children were rushed to a hospital and treated with NARCAN -- an opioid-reversal drug.

One-year-old Nicholas Dominici did not survive. His father is devastated.

"I love him, I miss him, I want him back," he said, choking back tears.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 100 times more potent than morphine.

CBN Medical Reporter Lorie Johnson says the drug, NARCAN can save lives.

"This is the drug that stops the overdose while it's in process. You can get this NARCAN at most pharmacies without a prescription, most schools have it," she said.

Meanwhile, pediatric deaths from opioids are skyrocketing in the U.S. In 2018, 381 children died of opioid poisoning. In 2021, that number more than quadrupled nationwide to 1,557.

According to public records, the daycare passed a surprise inspection earlier this month. If the suspects are convicted on these federal charges, they could face 20 years to life in prison.

