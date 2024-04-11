Study Reveals Abortion Hurts Women's Health, Increases Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases

Having an abortion can greatly increase a woman's risk of cardiovascular diseases, a new study finds.

A peer-reviewed study by the Charlotte Lozier Institute published in the International Journal of Cardiology Cardiovascular Risk and Prevention examined medical records for over one million Medicaid-eligible women between 1999 and 2014.

In every case, women with a history of abortion or miscarriage had higher rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD), nearly 174%, following their first live birth compared to women who didn't have a history of pregnancy loss.

Additionally, women who had a history of CVD before their first abortion were over twice as likely to have additional CVD problems in the six months following a first live birth compared to similar women with a prior history of CVD who did not have an abortion.

"While miscarriages are tragic and unavoidable, elective abortions are entirely avoidable and clearly contribute to the number one cause of death in our country," said one of the study authors, David Reardon, Ph.D., a Lozier Institute associate scholar and director of the Elliot Institute.

"The American Heart Association has been vocal in warning women of the link between miscarriage and heart disease. I hope that these numbers will motivate a similar warning on abortions," he continued.

The Charlotte Lozier Institute cites that the findings are among a growing body of medical literature linking abortion to cardiovascular problems.

One U.S. study reports a fivefold increased risk of death from cerebrovascular diseases within six years of an abortion.

Another study published in Open Heart, an online cardiology journal, found an 18% elevated risk of CVD following abortion or miscarriage that persisted for over 12 years.

"Despite this in-depth data pointing to the clear negative health outcomes abortion places on a woman's body, abortion activists continue to push abortions as a 'cure-all.' How long will they deny science and reality," asked Emily Erin Davis, vice president of communications at Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

"I encourage them to stop lying to women, stating that abortion only produces positive physical and mental health outcomes," she added.

The connection between abortion and cardiovascular disease is all the more significant because CVD is the leading cause of death among women.

