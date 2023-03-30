Quitting Health Care: 300,000 Fled the Medical Field, Now Many More Are Planning Their Escape

The next phase in America's "Great Resignation" is shaping up to be a huge problem for U.S. access to medical care.

Doctors and other healthcare workers are leaving their jobs in droves.

In 2021, more than 300,000 fled the medical profession – more than one-third of them were doctors.

On this week's episode of The Global Lane, Dr. Stephen Soloway explains why nearly half of all American healthcare providers now say they'll quit by 2025.

You can see The Global Lane Thursday nights at 8:30 Eastern on the CBN News Channel or on the CBN News app and CBN News YouTube channel.