Fentanyl-Related Deaths Among Kids on the Rise

CBN News
05-12-2023

The far-reaching opioid epidemic is now hitting America's children harder than ever.

According to a new study, a rising number of kids are dying from fentanyl poisonings. 

Fentanyl-related deaths among children increased more than 30-fold between 2013 and 2021, according to a study by the Yale School of Medicine. 

Between 1999 and 2021, more than 37 percent of all opioid deaths in children were caused by fentanyl – the number amounting to more than 5,000 children and teen fentanyl-related deaths in those decades.

On Thursday, Gary Blackard, president, and CEO of the faith-based recovery group Adult & Teen Challenge, joined members of Congress to participate in the Hope in Recovery Summit on Capitol Hill. He explained why faith is so important in the recovery process. 

ABOVE:  Watch Blackard's interview with CBN's Faith Nation.

