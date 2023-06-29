The Blessing of Birds: Study Shows Bird Chirping Tied to Better Mood, Mental Health

If the sounds of birds chirping outside of your window puts you in a good mood, you are not alone.

A recent study confirms that seeing or hearing birds is associated with an improvement in mental well-being that can last up to eight hours.

The Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London used a smartphone application to collect real-time data on how people responded to either hearing or seeing birds.

The results published in Scientific Reports found that it improved the mental well-being of people struggling with depression.

"There is growing evidence on the mental health benefits of being around nature and we intuitively think that the presence of birdsong and birds would help lift our mood," the study concludes.

It added, "By using the Urban Mind app we have for the first time showed the direct link between seeing or hearing birds and positive mood. We hope this evidence can demonstrate the importance of protecting and providing environments to encourage birds, not only for biodiversity but for our mental health."

More than 1,200 mainly U.K. participants took part in the three-year study, which was comprised of nearly 26,800 assessments using the Urban Mind app.

The research found that for people to feel happier they didn't need to be outside in nature, but simply hear the songs of a bird.



"The term ecosystem services is often used to describe the benefits of certain aspects of the natural environment on our physical and mental health. However, it can be difficult to prove these benefits scientifically," said senior author Professor Andrea Mechelli, of King's College London.

"Our study provides an evidence base for creating and supporting biodiverse spaces that harbor birdlife since this is strongly linked with our mental health," she continued.

The Christian Perspective

Even Jesus Christ pointed to the blessing of birds in the Bible, explaining what we can learn from them and their carefree lives. In Matthew 6:26, he said birds prove that God the Father cares for us all and wants us not to worry about life.

"Look at the birds of the air, that they do not sow, nor reap nor gather into barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not worth much more than they?" Jesus said.

As CBN News has reported, the mental health crisis in America has soared due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Americans are the unhappiest they have been since the Great Depression," Psychiatrist Daniel Amen told CBN News.

The best-selling author recommends less time in front of the screen and more time outside.

"There's actually studies that say people would rather give up sex than their phone," he shared recently. "That's a problem."

Dr. Amen recommends not only being active but reading the Word of God to improve your outlook.

"Philippians 4:8: Think on whatever is true, right, lovely, worthy of praise. Let your mind dwell on these things, focusing on what you're grateful for, starting every day with, 'Today is going to be a great day,' pushing your brain to what's right, not just what's wrong," he said. "Notice what you like about other people more than what you don't."

