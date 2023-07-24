When American Idol Star 'Realized Satan Was Real', He Left the Occult and Followed Jesus Instead

A Jewish Gospel singer recently opened up about the spiritual warfare he faced in the entertainment industry and how that eventually led him to give his life to Jesus Christ.

Jimmy Levy found fame after appearing on American Idol in 2020.

Although he did not win the title, Levy was still able to begin a musical journey in the entertainment industry. It would lead him down a very dark path before he ultimately found Christ.

"When I was in the industry, I became very lonely, depressed, and I realized how dark it is," Levy told Fox News.

The 25-year-old said he witnessed many musicians dabbling in the occult and witchcraft. Levy said he felt pressured to participate.

"I put a stupid tattoo on my hand of the devil," Levy said, showing the image on his hand. "I started hanging out around people that would proclaim themselves as worshipers of the devil. And I just — I didn't understand what I was getting myself into," he admitted.

The Miami native said he did not believe in Satan, at first, but then he began to experience occult activity and looking back feels like God was showing him "how real the spiritual war was and how real the devil in the industry was."

"That's when I started getting tormented at night by demons. There were times when I was smoking — I was doing a lot of things that were affecting my voice. And I couldn't even sing at some point. I started really getting attacked constantly, constantly. And I realized that Satan was real," he said.

It was at the lowest point in his life that Levy wanted to commit suicide, he admitted.

"What may have appeared as a smile on my face in many photos and at public appearances, was really an empty void that I would fill with drugs, alcohol, partying, and hanging out with the wrong crowd. I completely rejected God and anything that had to do with Christianity my entire life, because of both how I was raised and my lingering childhood trauma," Levy said.

"Nothing I did externally could fill this intangible void. The attention and endless opportunities weren't enough. The connections at the time weren't helping. I continued to find myself sinking in this endless abyss with no end in sight! In my darkest of times, I started to realize how real the spiritual realm was and how much the darkness on this firmament has blinded the masses from seeking God and breaking from their own bondage."

At that dark point in his life, Levy chose to reach out to his friend Nick, who is a minister.

After initially rejecting the Gospel, he eventually opened his heart up to God and got saved.

On July 4, 2021, Levy was baptized. He shared his experience on Instagram, earlier this month.



"Today makes 2 years since I started my walk by faith. God has blessed me with more than I could ask for, but not more than I could handle," he wrote. "Yeshua gave us independence in the spiritual realm! Not every day has been easy. I have made many mistakes, but he never failed! He is perfect! Whenever I fall, he gives me a hand! He is my reason to live this life another day! I am so grateful to him! HalleluYah! Amen!"

Levy says he is now using his voice to glorify Christ and to call others out of the darkness.

"I was just an artist, so – now I see from my perspective how all of these artists in the industry – they know not what they do, you know, and God forgives them for that. But like there's some point where God gives you the eyes to see and you have a chance to turn from the past of the agendas that you're promoting… if you're given the eyes to see it, you have to deny that money. You have to deny that world. You have to deny the fame, everything, and just do what's right for God, for freedom, for America," he said.

In the last few years, Levy's musical focus has shifted. His songs "Boycott Target" and "Reclaim the Rainbow" have reached the top of the iTunes and Billboard charts.

"We the people are the MAJORITY! I know it seems like the enemy is winning, but the word of God tells us all who ALREADY won - Yeshua! Thank you for all of the love and support of our music! Without you guys and the power of God, we'd have nothing. This is all for his glory," he wrote on Instagram.

He is currently working on a full worship album and released a song titled, "Amen", earlier this month.