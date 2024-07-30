US Athletes Point to Christ as the Strength Behind Their Success: 'He's Glorified in That'

The U.S. men's gymnastics team earned America an Olympic bronze medal in men's gymnastics this week, ending a 16-year drought last night in Paris.

Gymnast Brody Malone



The big moment included a personal comeback from gymnast Brody Malone. He delivered strong performances in every competition on Monday, recovering from a disastrous opening night where he had several falls.

Malone has been outspoken about his Christian faith and how it has helped him overcome tremendous odds, including competing after a devastating knee injury. He had to learn to walk again after that injury, and he's one of many U.S. athletes who point to their faith as the strength behind their success.

For almost 40 years, Sports Spectrum has covered athletes and other sports figures from a Christian perspective. Featuring daily web updates and a magazine, reporters are busy highlighting Olympic athletes who, win or lose, are sure to give God the glory.

Sports Spectrum's Jon Ackerman told us, "There's a good number of athletes who will be professing faith in Christ that we can be watching for."

During an appearance on CBN's PrayerLink, Ackerman highlighted a few of these athletes, including Malone.

"He's the only male on the U.S. team that will have Olympic experience when they get to Paris," Ackerman told us before the games. "When he's asked about his journey, especially his comeback, he's quick to just say, 'I give all the glory to God first and foremost. I have to give glory to God. He's the only reason I'm standing here.' And so he's quick to praise his Lord and Savior when he gets any of the glory."

Heptathlete Anna Hall

On the track and field side of the games, Anna Hall is making her Olympic debut in the women's heptathlon despite suffering a broken foot in 2021 and knee surgery earlier this year.

"Obviously it wasn't how I wanted to start an Olympic year and I was super bummed to miss World indoors - it's like I had that written on my mirror for so long and I was ready to do it," Hall said.



Ackerman explained, "Last year at the 2023 World Championship, she took second and so she's going to be right there competing for a medal, possibly a gold medal... She was raised in a Christian home, went to a Christian high school, but really made her faith her own when she was out on her own."

Track Star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone

One of the most anticipated races is the women's 400-meter hurdles featuring reigning Olympic champ Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

"She's the world record holder. She lowered her world record again in the 400-meter hurdles at trials. She's lowered that world record a number of times, but she lowered it again at trials and quickly, right? Right after the race, she's praised her Lord and Savior, wanted to give glory to Him, and said anything is possible through Christ," Ackerman said. "She wants to give Gloria to God and amen. Whatever results happen, it's up to Him."



McLaughlin-Levrone said, "It's far beyond gold. It's achieving salvation which is already mine in Jesus but obviously running the race of the Christian life well even on the track. Before races, that's what I'm reminding myself of – setting my mind on things above – knowing the Lord is looking down on my life right now and me wanting to honor that, and He's glorified in that."

