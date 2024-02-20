'Timeless Moral Teachings': Kirk Cameron, BRAVE Books to Launch New Children's TV Series

Kirk Cameron, Leigh-Allyn Baker, and Iggy comprise the cast of the new crowdfunded children's television series "Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk." (Screenshot credit: BRAVE Books/YouTube)

Actor and producer Kirk Cameron has announced he's teaming up with his book publisher to produce a crowdfunded live-action children's television series to bring wholesome entertainment to families.

The series titled Adventures with Iggy and Mr. Kirk will combine "the timeless moral teachings of 'Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood' with modern energy, hilarious dialogue, animated stories, and surprise guest stars" — for "a captivating experience for children and parents alike," according to a press release.

Cameron and his book publisher BRAVE Books are partners in the new venture. They are currently in the process of crowdfunding two seasons (20 episodes) of the new series. Production is expected to begin this spring and both seasons will be released later this year.

So far, they have raised more than $107,000 towards the project's $2.5 million funding goal.

"You may not be Elon Musk who can buy Twitter. You may not be Mr. Rogers or a puppeteer or a famous songwriter, but what you can do if you love your children and grandchildren, you can be a part of creating something good in helping create this show, just like they did with The Chosen," Cameron told The Washington Examiner.

The series will be available on major streaming platforms as well as YouTube and Rumble later this summer, the outlet reported.

Cameron will portray the show's main character Mr. Kirk, and Iggy is the Iguana who lives in a tree house in his backyard.

Iggy, a puppet, will be played and voiced by veteran puppeteer John Kirk who has worked in several television shows, including Sesame Street and The Muppets.

Actress Leigh-Allyn Baker, known for her role as Amy Duncan in the Disney series Good Luck Charlie, will play the role of Creative Leigh. Several guest stars will also be featured.

Texas Filmworks will serve as the production team on the new series.

As CBN News has reported, over the past few years, Cameron, 53, has become known for holding storytime reading hours for children in public libraries across the U.S., and speaking out against the LGBTQ and woke agendas targeting kids.

"It's not just time to take back our libraries and literature. It's time to take back every area of culture that these animals have devoured," the actor told Fox News Digital. He said that "good families are looking for entertainment they can trust — stories that teach children biblically based moral values."

"Christian parents today struggle to find quality content that reflects their values and captures the attention of modern-day kids. Our show aims to bridge that gap by providing entertainment that is both wholesome and engaging," he told the outlet.

"We're not partnering with a big streaming studio or with Hollywood, because their money always has strings attached … We want to stay true to our core values, just like 'The Chosen.' They gathered their community and they made it themselves. And that's why it's been so remarkable," Cameron said.

