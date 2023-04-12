TikTok Christian Influencer Goes Viral with 15-Second Bible Verse Videos

A Christian influencer has gone viral on TikTok just by speaking God's Word and reading short clips of Bible verses on the social site.

Destiny Albritton, who goes by the sobriquet "Destiny The Wonderful" on the social media platform, started sharing Bible content during the COVID-19 pandemic to inspire hope. She's been reaching people who don't usually read the Bible through short 15-second videos.

"There was so much fear and social media was full of so much anxiety, panic, and bad news," she recalled in an interview with God TV. "But I was personally reading Psalm 91 over myself and my family and it gave me a lot of peace."

Albritton read Psalm 91 in an Instagram post and it received a number of positive responses.

"People who don't read the Bible as their regular routine were telling me how much peace they got from me just sharing those scriptures," she added.

So she decided to do 15-second clips from her daily Bible reading, making videos to post on TikTok.

Albritton's TikTok page now has more than 610,000 followers and more than 12 million likes.

She says she hopes the readings help people make God's Word a part of their daily lives.

"My hope for my TikTok Bible readings is that people wouldn't be intimidated by Scripture," Albritton told God TV. "That they would … realize that the Bible is for them and written to them and they can make it part of their daily lives because God's Word is for us and God is for us."

She confessed to the outlet she was shocked at how popular her simple videos had become when she first started posting them.

"The videos themselves are just the page of the Bible and my finger following along as my voice is reading the description," Albritton explained. "It's very simple. It's just Scripture. It isn't me. It's just God's Word. And people loved it and people connected with it."

One of her videos of Psalm 31:14-16 went viral with more than two million views. Another video of Proverbs 5:15 had over six million.

"I've loved God my whole life. It's my dream to live for God ever since I was a little girl," Albritton said.

You can also watch/listen to her read full books of the Bible on her Destiny YouTube channel.